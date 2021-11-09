Advisory Resource Group Makes New $570,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,099 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.58. 101,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,651,430. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $92.66 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

