Advisory Resource Group Takes $429,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 65.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.59. 39,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,735. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $239.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

