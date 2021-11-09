Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Shares Down 0.2%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3,117.40 and last traded at $3,133.08. 117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,139.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADYYF. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,000.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,063.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,708.01.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

