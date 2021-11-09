Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Sells $2,575,000.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gayn Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Gayn Erickson sold 206,567 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $2,931,185.73.

On Thursday, August 12th, Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $98,260.00.

AEHR opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.34 million, a PE ratio of -394.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

AEHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.