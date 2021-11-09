Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s share price was down 4.5% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.57. Approximately 12,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,027,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Specifically, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $792,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $64,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,572 shares of company stock valued at $14,760,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $628.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

