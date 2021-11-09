AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER stock opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. AerCap has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in AerCap by 5,632.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,470 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $71,667,151,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in AerCap by 239.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,276 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth about $86,499,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth about $70,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.