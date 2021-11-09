AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. On average, analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.77. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

