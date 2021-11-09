Aigang (AIX) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $162,158.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aigang has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Aigang coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00225688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00092086 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

