Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $179.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.81.

Shares of ABNB opened at $200.32 on Friday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $735,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $4,297,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock valued at $215,737,004. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 70.9% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Airbnb by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,545,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Airbnb by 101.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

