Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Akastor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKKVF)

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway, Germany, the United States, Brazil, Asia, rest of Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers drilling equipment, drilling riser solutions, and related products and services for the drilling market; and vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry.

