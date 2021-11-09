Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKCCF shares. HSBC cut Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

AKCCF traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 38,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

