Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) PT Lowered to $7.50

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 169.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akerna in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Akerna in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Akerna alerts:

Shares of KERN stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. Akerna has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 175.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akerna will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 11,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.