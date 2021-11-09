AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.15 at BMO Capital Markets

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.20.
About AKITA Drilling
