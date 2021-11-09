AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.15 at BMO Capital Markets

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

About AKITA Drilling

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

