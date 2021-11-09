Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AKYA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,491. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.67. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $28.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

