Akropolis (AKRO) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Akropolis has a market cap of $138.12 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00050735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.00227125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00092343 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,364,292,849 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

