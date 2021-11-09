Alexis Herman Sells 3,200 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexis Herman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.33. 5,259,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,639,940. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.12.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

