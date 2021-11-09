Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allakos stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Allakos were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

