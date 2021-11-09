Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.71.
In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.
Allakos Company Profile
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
