Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. 2,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,610. The company has a market capitalization of $647.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.45. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 82,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

