Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

