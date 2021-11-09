Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $57.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 7660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,326 shares of company stock worth $2,396,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.39%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

