Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $57.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 7660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
In related news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,326 shares of company stock worth $2,396,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.53.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.39%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
See Also: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.