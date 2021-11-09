Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $41,483,526.31 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total transaction of $41,483,526.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92.

On Monday, October 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92.

On Thursday, September 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,984.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,557. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,020.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,841.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2,656.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

