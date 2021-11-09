Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,548,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,860 shares of company stock worth $486,079,331. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG traded down $9.27 on Tuesday, reaching $2,977.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,841.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2,656.83. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.