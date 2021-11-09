Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $134,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $12.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,968.25. 25,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,248. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,012.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,830.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,618.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

