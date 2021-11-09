Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Holdings Raised by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,261 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $29,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,711,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $2,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $6,611,766.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,149,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 487,205 shares of company stock valued at $36,100,040. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.85. The company had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,974. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.88 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

