Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) PT Raised to $87.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.17.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -999.88 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $2,411,260.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,149,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 487,205 shares of company stock worth $36,100,040. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

