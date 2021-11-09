Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) PT Raised to $87.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.17.
NASDAQ ALTR opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -999.88 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00.
In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $2,411,260.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,149,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 487,205 shares of company stock worth $36,100,040. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
