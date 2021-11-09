Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Shares Down 4.5%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.22. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Amada had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $568.06 million during the quarter.

About Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

