Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Shares Down 4.5%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.22. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

Get Amada alerts:

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Amada had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $568.06 million during the quarter.

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.