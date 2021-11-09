Amadeus IT Group’s (AMADY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMADY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $72.30 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.