Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,917 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,912,000 after buying an additional 1,174,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,274 shares of company stock worth $481,085 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 0.68. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.