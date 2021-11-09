Amalgamated Bank Has $1.94 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

AGNC opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

