Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 448.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,846,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 447.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $8,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

