Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,046 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

