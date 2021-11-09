Amalgamated Bank Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 187.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 126.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,598,000 after purchasing an additional 593,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Progyny by 136.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,012,000 after acquiring an additional 440,069 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,182 shares of company stock worth $37,025,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

