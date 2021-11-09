Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,388,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,044,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,019,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,383,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

TPL opened at $1,385.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,257.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,427.48. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $530.00 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

