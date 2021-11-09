AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Sells $1,032,500.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMC stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 37,650,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,418,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMC. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.