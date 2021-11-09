AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share.

AMC stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. 458,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,752,120. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,852 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,605. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMC Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of AMC Entertainment worth $72,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

