Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $59.21 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

