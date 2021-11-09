Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.41 million.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.110-$5.310 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

DOX stock opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. Amdocs has a one year low of $59.21 and a one year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

