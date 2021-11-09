American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AEL opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Equity Investment Life stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of American Equity Investment Life worth $12,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

