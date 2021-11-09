American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $144.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.99. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $145.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $3,482,709 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

