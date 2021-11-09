American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. 7,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,030. The company has a market capitalization of $466.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Public Education stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

