American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Earnings Results

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,180. The company has a market cap of $468.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMSC shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

