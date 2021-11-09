American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

AVD stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $529.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.84. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter worth $439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 68.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

