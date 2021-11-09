Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 138,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 182,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 276,111 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

