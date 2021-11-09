Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. 6,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.20 and a beta of 0.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 253.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

