Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.28 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.80. 693,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,092. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

