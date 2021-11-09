Amundi Buys New Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 67.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.47.

LSTR opened at $176.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.79. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.16 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

