Amundi Invests $330,000 in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Amundi bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $247,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBIO. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of BBIO opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

