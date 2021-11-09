Amundi Invests $441,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 356,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 237,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,635,000 after acquiring an additional 44,254 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crocs by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,943 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $176.54 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $182.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

