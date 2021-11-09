Amundi Invests $509,000 in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $257,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.15 per share, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UHT opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.33 million, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $75.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

