Amundi Purchases New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total value of $863,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 257,056 shares of company stock valued at $46,726,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.57. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.